Kevin Humphreys Named CEO of Attender

Maritime strategist and investor Kevin Humphreys is expanding his role at Attender—an AI technology company specializing in maritime and offshore procurement—from investor and strategic advisor to the board, to its new chief executive officer.

Humphreys brings to the role 35 years of marine and offshore experience, having previously served as president of Lloyd's Register North America and general manager of market innovation at Wartsila.

"The maritime and offshore industries are ripe for technology solutions that improve shareholder value by disrupting legacy processes," Humphreys said. "Attender is at the front edge of new AI technology, and I could not pass up the opportunity to lead Attender into our next growth phase."

With offices in the United States and Singapore, Attender is a provider of AI-driven maritime and offshore technology solutions. It offers streamlined services acquisition and marketplace platforms for technical and procurement teams, including a full-service suite covering vendor match making, vetting, selection and digital project management utilizing a “human-in-the-loop” approach.

Jason Kelly, chairman of the board, said, "Kevin's visionary leadership and deep industry knowledge make him the perfect fit for Attender. His unwavering commitment to excellence perfectly matches our mission to revolutionize procurement processes, ensuring a bright future for Attender and our stakeholders."

Kelly added, “We also sincerely thank outgoing CEO David Dolan for his tireless dedication to Attender's growth and success. Under his leadership, Attender achieved significant milestones and positioned itself as a critical player in the maritime technology landscape.