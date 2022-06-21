Key Suppliers onboard for Green City Ferries' Beluga24

An innovative ferry design from Green City Ferries, the Beluga24, comes with two emission-free options: battery electric for short journeys and hydrogen fuel cell for long ones. Designed as a multi-purpose solution for public transportation with space for 147 passengers and 28 bicycles, it will be built in light-weight carbon fiber and with a foil-assisted hull.

"The key to build an emission-free passenger ferry is to combine light-weight hull technologies, energy efficient design and a propulsion system that is both highly effective and light weight. We have carefully selected the providers for our propulsion system to ensure reliability and efficiency of the system. By collaborating with BAE Systems for the power train, HamiltonJet for the jets and vessel controls and Echandia for the battery and fuel cell systems, we have a combination of highly innovative and technical solutions that will enable the Beluga24 to travel emission-free at high-speeds,” said Fredrik Thornell, CEO of Green City Ferries.

The hydrogen ferry is co-funded by the European Union through the project TECOW.