Keyfield Ventures into Indonesia’s Oil and Gas Market with New Partner

Malaysia-based fleet owner of self-propelled accommodation workboats Keyfield International has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s PT Elnusa Trans Samudera (ETSA) to explore joint marine services opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

ETSA, a subsidiary of PT Elnusa, is an Indonesian company primarily engaged in the provision of marine transportation support services for the oil and gas industry in Indonesia.

The MoU formalizes a collaborative framework between both parties, aimed at leveraging their respective capabilities and resources to explore and pursue various marine services opportunities, primarily within the oil and gas sector, as well as other related industries across Indonesia.

Under the MoU, ETSA will be primarily responsible for sourcing and securing tenders while Keyfield will support ETSA by sourcing selected marine assets, particularly cable-laying and subsea vessels, as well as experienced crew members to operate the required assets.

Upon successfully securing a project, both parties will enter into a separate agreement to formalize the terms and conditions of the secured project.

“This MoU marks an exciting step forward in our international expansion plans. Together, we aim to provide reliable vessel services tailored to Indonesia’s dynamic offshore sector.

“By combining Keyfield’s technical expertise and fleet capabilities with ETSA’s local market knowledge and presence, we are well-positioned to deliver comprehensive marine support solutions in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic energy markets,” said Darren Kee, Keyfield’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

“The signing of this MoU marks a strategic step and a significant momentum in strengthening synergies within the marine and offshore services sector, particularly in supporting the increasingly complex and demanding offshore operations and service development.

“As part of Pertamina’s Subholding Upstream, PT Elnusa is strongly committed to continuously expand its service capabilities, including through our subsidiary, ETSA, which plays a vital role in supporting the national maritime industry,” added Bachtiar Soeria Atmadja,President Director of PT Elnusa,