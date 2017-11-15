K-Line Adds 311,000 DWT-Type VLCC “Kisogawa”

Japan’s shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K-Line) has expanded its fleet as it took delivery of the 311,000 dwt very large crude carrier (VLCC) Kisogawa on November 15.

Kisogawa, which was constructed by China ’s Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS), features a length of 339 meters and a beam of 60 meters.

"The vessel achieves low fuel consumption (about 20% reduction compared with our conventional VLCC) by removing Bulbus Bow, applying ultra-long stroke slow speed main diesel engine and highly-efficient large diameter propeller," said a press release.

A ballast water management system ensures ocean habitat is protected from unwanted environmental effects, it added.

"K-Line is committed to continue providing the most reliable and stable service possible to our valued customers with the highest standard of safety", the release said.