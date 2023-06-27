Kitack Lim Tells GHG Strategy Group: Be Ambitious and Bold

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim has delivered a speech at the working group meeting on the revision of shipping’s GHG strategy.

The Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 15) is meeting for five days before MEPC 80 meeting (3-7 July).

There are two main themes: the finalization of the draft 2023 IMO strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships, and the further assessment and selection of measures, both technical and economic elements.

Lim said: “You have already reiterated your commitment to finalize the revision of the initial strategy at MEPC 80. It is now time to work together on increasing the level of ambition for 2050 and establish the intermediate check points by 2030 and 2040 that will pave the way to meet the revised vision whilst duly considering the impact and needs of developing States.”

He noted participants have said that flexibility and compromises will be needed.

“2023 is IMO's year of decisive climate action. I urge you all to continue with your constructive negotiations, and to be ambitious and bold.”

Measures which have been put forward for selection include technical elements such as a GHG intensity fuel standard; as well as economic elements such as a levy, reward, feebate or flat rate contribution.

“Together we will make MEPC 80 next week another historic moment for IMO, showcasing to the world a determined maritime decarbonization strategy which will ensure a truly global level-playing-field for international shipping,” said Lim.



