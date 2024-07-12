Kitsap Transit to Leverage ioCurrents' Fleet Optimization Tech

Kitsap Transit has tapped SaaS company ioCurrents to help drive efficiency gains across its ferry fleet in Washington state.

ioCurrents' proprietary software, MarineInsight, employs machine learning models to provide real-time, analyzed, actionable data to shoreside operations. By utilizing an IoT device (nonstandard computing hardware) on board, MarineInsight effectively sends the compressed, analyzed data to a secure cloud, granting the Kitsap Transit shoreside team access to customized reports to make real-time decisions.

Raymond Scott, Marine Services Director at Kitsap Transit, said, “Kitsap Transit prioritizes innovation and efficiency. Partnering with ioCurrents allows us to leverage their AI and machine learning technologies to optimize our fleet performance. We will soon receive real-time, actionable data that empowers our team to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.”

ioCurrents said its reporting helps users examine fuel output for further optimization, emissions reporting, failure prediction and improved maintenance strategies. This comprehensive solution leverages geodata to improve the accuracy, efficiency and safety of voyages while enabling vessel-to-vessel and equipment-to-equipment comparisons.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kitsap Transit and value the opportunity to showcase our fleet-wide monitoring solution for their fast ferries.” said ioCurrents’ Director of Business Development, Jeff Bukoski. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in leveraging technology to drive innovation in the PNW maritime community.”