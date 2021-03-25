Klaveness Combination Carriers Takes Delivery of 'MV Bass'

Norwegian shipowner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) on Thursday took delivery of the MV Bass vessel from New Yangzi Shipyard in China.

The MV Bass is the seventh of in total eight contracted CLEANBU combination carriers. MV Bass is scheduled to load her first cargo of clean petroleum products towards the end of April, KCC said.

"Like her sister vessels, the MV Bass has been named after a fish/sea creature, honoring KCC’s commitment to clean oceans and environmentally friendly shipping," Klaveness Combination Carriers said.



According to KCC, the CLEANBU vessels have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with IMO’s 2030 targets for shipping.

With the delivery of the MV Bass, KCC will operate a fleet of 16 combination carriers, used for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes.