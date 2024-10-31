Did You Know? Medium and Low Cyber Security Alerts Mark Rise

During the first half of this year, the number of cyber security high alerts remained stable compared to those handled in 2023, according to Marlink’s Security Operations Center (SOC) cyber security threats report.

However, medium and low alerts saw a significant rise, increasing from 100,000 in January to 270,000 in April, compared to an average of 75,000 in 2023.

This surge was mitigated in May and June thanks to optimization efforts in detection and enrichment processes.

