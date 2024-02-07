Kobe-Osaka Port Launches Demo of Hydrogen-Powered Crane

Kobe-Osaka International Port Corporation has launched a project to demonstrate rubber-tired gantry (RTG) crane, which uses a hydrogen-powered engine to demonstrate decarbonization of advanced cargo handling machinery.

The project is said to be the first in the world to convert RTG crane's diesel engine generator to a hydrogen engine at Hanshin Port’s Kobe International Container Terminal (KICT), operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

The initiative is led by the Kinki Regional Development Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, in cooperation with the Port and Harbor Bureau, Kobe City Government.

“Expectations for hydrogen as a clean energy source are growing around the world as it moves toward the realization of a decarbonized society.

“In Japan's ports and waterfront areas, the development of carbon neutral ports (CNPs) is being pursued to upgrade port functions for decarbonization and to improve the environment for the adoption of hydrogen and other clean alternative fuels.

“Efforts are underway to develop technologies for cargo handling machinery using hydrogen as an energy source, among others,” MOL said in a statement.

The companies participating in this project will proactively engage in the conversion of cargo handling machinery to hydrogen fuel and electrification to realize a CNP at the Port of Hanshin.