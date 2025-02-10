Konecranes Banks New Hybrid RTG Orders in Spain

Terminales Marítimas de Vigo, S.L.U. (Termavi), a new Konecranes customer has ordered two hybrid Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes equipped with the complete range of Konecranes Smart Features. The order was booked in Q4 2024, and delivery is scheduled for Q4 2025.

Termavi operates the main container terminal at Spain’s Port of Vigo on the country’s Atlantic coast and has implemented a number of initiatives to increase energy efficiency, reduce its carbon footprint, and protect biodiversity. This investment continues that approach alongside Termavi’s broader strategy to improve operational efficiency.

“Our investment in hybrid Konecranes RTGs aligns with our drive for more efficient and sustainable container handling. These cranes cut emissions and reduce fuel consumption, and their advanced safety and automation features improve our productivity. We’re also leaving the door open to potential retrofitting for hydrogen power,” says Román Davila González, Associate Director, Termavi, Grupo Davila.

The cranes are equipped with the complete range of Konecranes Smart Features, including Auto-Steering, Auto-Truck Guiding, Auto-Path Optimization, and Auto-Positioning, keeping the RTGs on course and ensuring precise container handling. Auto-TOS Reporting integrates seamlessly with terminal systems. Additional enhancements include trolley and truck lane cameras, tire pressure monitoring, fire suppression systems, and automatic greasing systems.

“Termavi’s decision to invest in our hybrid RTGs reflects the container handling industry's ongoing shift towards zero tailpipe operations. With these cranes, Termavi gets greater efficiency, improved safety, and a future-ready solution that supports its long-term operational goals,” says Darryn Scheepers, EMEA Sales Director, Konecranes, Port Solutions.