Konecranes for Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pte Ltd (BMCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd (PSA), exercised its option to purchase a further 18 Konecranes Noell Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes.

This order follows upon an initial order for 18 RTG and 4 RMG cranes that will be delivered by the end of this year. The 18 RTGs currently on order will be delivered in two lots: 9 units will be delivered by August 2018, and the remaining 9 by end-2018. At this time BMCT will operate a total of 36 Konecranes Noell RTG cranes and 4 Konecranes Noell RMG cranes.

Shyam Pathak, Sales Director India, Konecranes, Port Solutions, says: “BMCT’s expansion plans are on track and I’m pleased that this dynamic container terminal, backed by the leading global port operator PSA, has again selected our crane technology .”

The RMG cranes will be used in BMCT’s railyard, which can handle double-stack container trains up to 1.5 km long. They will be powered from the terminal’s mains and will not generate any local exhaust emissions.

Capt Suresh Amirapu, CEO of BMCT, said: “These RMG cranes are equipped with a rotating trolley that gives the crane operator an excellent view of the containers, rail wagons and the entire working area. They also have double-sided cantilevers that cover two truck lanes on either side of the crane rails. These will allow us to flexibly manage the rail operations and speed up the rail container handling.”

The RMG cranes have a 37.6 m span covering six rail tracks, offering a maximum lifting capacity of 65 t, stacking containers 1-over-3 with a lifting height of 12.5 m.

The RTGs, with a lifting capacity of 40 t, will be used in BMCT’s container yard, where they will stack containers 1-over-5, covering six container rows plus track lane. The RTGs will be equipped with diesel generators powering variable speed engines that can reduce fuel consumption by up to one-third depending upon operating conditions.

From the initial order, the first lot of RTG cranes arrived at BMCTPL on 22nd Sept 2017 and the RMG cranes on 23rd Sept 2017.