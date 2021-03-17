Kongsberg to Deliver $40M Tech Package for First Jones-act WTIV

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured a $40 million contract to supply an integrated technology solution for the first U.S.-built wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) - the Charybdis.

The vessel, being built at Keppel AmFELS shipyard in the U.S., is being constructed for US energy company Dominion Energy. The vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023 and will be among the largest of its kind.

The new WTIV will be able to transport and install several sets of next-generation wind turbines and their foundations. It will be the first vessel of this type to be built according to the requirements for renewable offshore energy production defined in the United States’ Jones Act.

Kongsberg Maritime will deliver an integrated solution, with motion control, propulsion and dynamic positioning. Kongsberg will also supply propulsion, deck machinery, electrical and automation systems, together with telecommunications equipment.

"Kongsberg Maritime brings years of experience and state-of-the-art technology to the construction of America’s first Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel, which is a critical asset for the growth of offshore wind generation in the U.S.,” said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy’s senior vice president of project construction.

“We take a genuine pride in bringing the benefits of our technological expertise to all maritime sectors,” added Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime.

"The bespoke solution we have devised for wind turbine installation vessels indicates how much thought and effort we devote to facilitating and encouraging sustainable marine operations. We are pleased to be a key supplier to the first WTIV to be built under the Jones Act requirements, ably demonstrating that Kongsberg Maritime is well placed to be a trusted partner in WTIV construction projects for the U.S. market.”

The $600 million WTIV will be based out of Hampton Roads, Va. and is expected to be available to support U.S. offshore wind turbine installations by the end of 2023. Seajacks will assist Dominion Energy with construction and operations oversight.

The vessel's hull will have a length of 472 feet, a width of 184 feet, and a depth of 38 feet, making it one of the biggest vessels of its kind in the world. The vessel's hull and infrastructure will utilize more than 14,000 tons of U.S. steel, with nearly 10,000 tons sourced from Alabama and West Virginia suppliers. Vessel construction is expected to create 700 direct jobs.

The vessel will have accommodations for up to 119 people and is designed to handle current turbine technologies as well as next generation turbine sizes of 12 megawatt or larger and will also be capable of the installation of foundations for turbines and other heavy lifts.

In August 2020, Dominion Energy announced the selection of the global firm Huisman to fabricate the crane to be used on the offshore wind turbine installation vessel. The main crane has a boom length of 426 feet and an expected lifting capacity of 2,200 tons.