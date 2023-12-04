Kongsberg to Design and Equip Sirius Rederi's New Chemical Tanker Pair

Kongsberg Maritime on Monday announced it has won a contract to supply design, engineering, and equipment for two MGO/biofuel and methanol-ready chemical tankers for Swedish tanker operator Sirius Rederi AB. The low emission 15,000dwt tanker vessels will feature a range of Kongsberg Maritime equipment and can operate on battery-powered hybrid propulsion. Options for further vessels are included.

This latest contract builds on a current nine-ship program with fellow Swedish owner Terntank, with a similar design and equipment package. All 11 vessels will be built at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng. The first ship for Sirius will be delivered in July 2026.

As part of a contract valued at around NOK 100 million (approx. €8.3 million), Kongsberg Maritime will also supply steering gear, Promas with flap rudder and CPP, tunnel thruster with Mcon thruster control system, K-Chief integrated automation systems including Vessel Insight, AutoChief propulsion control system and deck machinery. This is in addition to design and engineering services.

The NVC 614 CT design features an efficient hull form of Ice Class 1A, with a wave piercing bow and distinct styling of the forecastle deck and forward and aft signal masts to match the design of rest of the Sirius fleet.

Main propulsion and maneuvering are provided by the efficient Promas propulsion system, which combines a controllable pitch propeller and flap rudder into one propulsion unit, delivering fuel consumption savings of more than 6% when compared to alternative propulsion systems.

The new vessels are to have an Energy Efficiency Design Index close to 40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.