Kongsberg Digital, Alpha Ori Technologies Partner Up

B2B technology company Alpha Ori Technologies will use Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight as its data infrastructure solution, thus adding Alpha Ori’s SMARTShip application to the Kognifai Marketplace.

The partnership agreement will connect Alpha Ori Technologies to Vessel Insight, Kongsberg Digital’s secure vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure. According to Kongsberg Digital, this will provide instant access to fleet and vessel-specific dashboards, as well as ad-hoc reporting and analysis tools.

Through Kognifai Marketplace, Vessel Insight subscribers will be able to access the Alpha Ori Technologies SMARTShip application, Kongsberg Digital said.

SMARTShip is based on real-time data analytics with the objective of improving efficiency, reducing losses, and driving the decarbonization and sustainability agenda.

"We are excited and proud to see results from the strategic partnership between Kongsberg Digital and Alpha Ori Technologies. This agreement is an important step in reaching our goal of leading the industry in reducing emissions and proving operational excellence through digitalization,” says Kim Evanger, VP of Maritime Partnerships in Kongsberg Digital.

Alpha Ori Technologies and Kongsberg Digital share a vision to digitalize the maritime industry, Kongsberg said, adding that, as partners, the two companies will continue to develop important decision-making tools and applications to make the maritime industry smarter, greener and safer.

With the Vessel Insight platform serving as the infrastructure of the partnership, scaling for both sides can now also happen at a greater pace than before, Kongsberg Digital said.

"SMARTShip’s integration with Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight platform will reduce lead time for deployment and, therefore, faster scaling on our platform. It will also optimize data transmission from vessels and enable plug-and-play deployment of SMARTShip by removing the need for any Alpha Ori Technologies installation onboard. Through the Kongsberg Digital Cloud integration partnership, Alpha Ori Technologies is looking forward to supercharging the maritime digital transformation”, says Bala Sankaran, co-CEO of Alpha Ori Technologies.