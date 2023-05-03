Kongsberg Digital's 'Vessel Insight' Receives Double Certification from ABS

Kongsberg Digital's cloud infrastructure Vessel Insight has received the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Product Design Assessment Certificate for SMART (INF) for data infrastructure in accordance with the ABS Smart Functions Guide, in addition to ABS CyberSafety PDA certification.

This is the first time ABS has awarded this combination of endorsements to a single product.

According to Kongsberg Digital, Vessel Insight is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure, capturing and aggregating quality data in a cost-effective and secure way, enabling quality reporting, empowering transparency, and allowing for in-depth analysis to optimize performance.

Last year, Kongsberg Digital was awarded the industry's first type approval for vessel end-to-end data infrastructure from DNV.

"To continue to meet the highest requirements and standards of the industry, ABS' certification will further validate the robustness and reliability of Kongsberg Digital's solutions, reinforcing customer confidence and ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks," Kongsberg Digital said.

In addition to the SMART(INF) PDA, Vessel Insight also received an ABS CyberSafety PDA certification, which is the first time the ABS has awarded this combination of endorsement to a single product.

Further, the Kongsberg Vessel Insight platform is the first to be reviewed by ABS for compliance with the newly released IACS UR E27 requirements. UR E27 aims to ensure system integrity is secured and hardened to ensure the cyber resilience of onboard systems and equipment.

“It is a great honor to receive these certificates from ABS. This is a validation and great acknowledgement of all the hard work put in by our product team, building a world-class cloud infrastructure that is reliable and secure. Vessel Insight ensures a consistent and standardized way of collecting data while meeting the highest industry standards for safety and cybersecurity. The safety and integrity of our customers' vessels are of utmost importance to us, and we invest heavily in cybersecurity and certifications to ensure the highest quality and reliability in our products,” said Sondre Mortensvik, Vice President at Kongsberg Digital.

“In offshore and marine operations today, more and more components are connected and reliant on digitally enabled systems that introduce new risks and vulnerabilities into the supply chain. By addressing the risks early at the individual component and equipment levels, equipment manufacturers can help mitigate potential negative impacts. Our PDAs for Kongsberg Digital provide a comprehensive certification solution that demonstrates their commitment to quality data services, enhanced health and condition monitoring and cybersecurity,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.



