Kongsberg Maritime to Deliver Tech & Equipment for Cadeler's Second WTFIV

Norwegian maritime technology and equipment specialist Kongsberg Maritime AS will provide technology and engineering for a second F-class wind turbine and foundation installation vessel (WTFIV) recently ordered by the Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler.

This is the fourth Cadeler offshore installation vessel for which Kongsberg Maritime AS will supply its technology. When completed, the new F-class vessel is expected to be one of the world’s largest offshore wind installation vessels.

"Kongsberg Maritime’s integrated solutions for offshore installation vessels will ensure operational stability, speed, and safety. The optimised thruster package, electrical solutions, and integrated control system, including dynamic positioning system, allow operations in all weather conditions and include digital tools needed to improve sustainability and reliability," Kongsberg Maritime said.

Kongsberg Maritime says its solutions are also designed to reduce CAPEX and OPEX costs.

"Tailored energy control functions optimize the vessel’s energy efficiency, and the battery-hybrid electrical system includes advanced ThrustAllocator and PowerBoost functions. These can reduce the number of engines online and the amount of fuel required for crane operations and DP manoeuvring," the Norwegian company said.

Halvor Økland, Tender Engineering Director, Integrated Solutions from Kongsberg Maritime AS:"We are pleased and honoured that Cadeler continues to see us as one of their strategic partners in delivering state-of-the-art technology required by the offshore wind industry."

Cadeler currently operates two O-class jack-up offshore installation vessels Wind Osprey and Wind Orca and it is building four more; two X- and two F-class vessels. The first F-class vessel is already booked until 2030.

“The decision to build another F-class vessel is based on the strong market demand for assets specializing in installing foundations. Our yet-to-be-built F-class vessels have already been sought after by our customers," said Cadeler’s Chief Executive Officer Mikkel Gleerup in a statement.

The F-class vessel will have 5,600 m2 of deck space and a payload of more than 17,600 tonnes. The F-class has a hybrid design that lets the vessel quickly convert from a foundation installation vessel to a wind turbine installation vessel, giving Cadeler's clients more flexibility.

The vessels will be able to transport and install seven complete 15MW turbine sets per load or six sets of 2XL monopile foundations, cutting down the number of transits needed for each project. The new F-class WTFIVs will support the largest dimensions in the offshore wind industry.

Construction of all Cadeler’s vessels is taking place at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry’s shipyard in Qidong, China, and they will sail under the Danish flag. The latest F-class vessel is to be delivered in the second half of 2026.