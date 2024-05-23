Kongsberg Maritime to Make Solstad’s Normand Sentinel More Energy Efficient

Kongsberg Maritime has been tasked to conduct energy efficiency upgrades on Solstad’s Normand Sentinel, one of its most prominent subsea construction vessels.

This upgrade will see the vessel transition to Kongsberg Maritime’s electric rim-drive azimuth thrusters, marking a milestone in maritime energy efficiency.

The Normand Sentinel, measuring 143 metres in length and boasting years of reliable service, is set to receive this upgrade during its next scheduled drydocking.

The vessel’s current AZP 120 CP mechanical thrusters will be replaced with the RD-AZ2600 rim-drive thrusters from Kongsberg Maritime.

In addition to the energy savings, the transition to rim-drive thrusters will lead to a significant reduction in maintenance costs for Solstad, according to Kongsberg Maritime.

“This strategic move supports the green shift by significantly reducing fuel consumption. Additionally, the technology improves the vessel's operability and capacity, while reducing the maintenance scope. This aligns with Solstad's continuous commitment to reduce emissions,” said Tor Johan Tveit, Chief Operating Officer, Solstad.

James Poulton, SVP Aftermarket Sales at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “This change is not just a technical enhancement but a strategic move towards sustainability, promising energy savings of up to 16% during transit operations and a significant 40% in Dynamic Positioning (DP) mode.

“Solstad's investment in this ten-year-old vessel is a bold statement of their commitment to providing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly maritime solutions. The anticipated energy savings, particularly in DP mode, will ensure the vessel remains a preferred choice in the market.”

“The upcoming upgrade of the Normand Sentinel is a testament to Kongsberg Maritime’s progressive approach, actively embracing technological advancements and innovation for a greener maritime industry,” added Poulton

The retrofit process is meticulously planned to be as efficient as possible, requiring no significant modifications to the vessel’s hull and not extending the standard drydocking period. The mechanical interface will be removed, but the existing equipment within the hull will be utilised, allowing the new rim-drive thrusters to integrate seamlessly with the existing steering gear.

In November 2023, Kongsberg Maritime and Solstad reinforced their partnership by signing a collaboration agreement focused on decarbonisation initiatives.

This agreement underscores both companies’ dedication to enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across Solstad’s fleet. Additionally, the partnership will explore the integration of innovative digital technologies to further improve operational efficiency.