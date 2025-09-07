Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Equipment for India’s First Fully Electric Tug

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract to deliver a fully integrated equipment package for India’s first electric tug, marking a major step in the country’s Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP).

Awarded by Mandovi Drydocks in partnership with Ripley Group, the contract includes Kongsberg Maritime’s permanent magnet (PM) driven azimuth thrusters, advanced electrical systems including energy storage (ESS), automation and control (K-Chief and K-Chief PMS), digital solutions (Vessel Insight and Vessel Performance), and full system integration.

Kongsberg Maritime is supplying technology solutions to a range of hybrid ‘e-tug’ projects, but this is the company’s first full-electric tug contract.

The tug, of NavNautik India’s Design, will have 60-ton bollard pull. It will be delivered and commissioned in Q4 2026 and will operate at Deendayal Port, in Gujarat, one of the key sites under the GTTP initiative promoted by the Government of India.



