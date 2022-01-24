Kongsberg Tapped for 20 Azimuth Thrusters for Sanmar Shipyards

Kongsberg Maritime signed a contract with Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey to deliver 20 high-performance, future-proof US205FP and US255FP thruster units for installation on new Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboats.

One of the tugs, a 60-ton Bollard Pull (BP) vessel, is the first of a next-generation design by Svitzer and naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. The order is unique in that the TRAnsverse 2600 tug is designed to generate higher steering forces than other tugs of a similar size, and the requested power is higher than the US205S units routinely provide. To respond, KM deployed High-Performance Gear (HPG) in this project to meet the customer’s requirements. The thrusters are also equipped with state-of-the-art Integrated HD clutches, which have already been sold to more than 100 tugs worldwide.





Image courtesy Kongsberg