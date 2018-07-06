Kooiman, Group de Cloedt Deliver Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger

On June 30, 2018, a trailer suction hopper dredger DC Brugge was delivered to Scheepswerf Gebr. Kooiman B.V. in Zwijndrecht. DC Brugge is the result of close cooperation between Group de Cloedt and Kooiman Marine Group. With the DC Brugge, Group de Cloedt is updating its fleet of dredgers.

The vessel, with a hopper volume of 2,450 m3, replaces the 43-year-old Interballast 1 (1,680 m3) and will be deployed in the granulate dredger fleet of Group De Cloedt. The sailing area will mainly be the Western Scheldt and the Belgian and Dutch coasts. The vessel will be used to load inland hopper barges and stock the depots of Group de Cloedt. The basis of the DC Brugge is the body of the former coaster DC Eems of Group de Cloedt.

In close cooperation with Group de Cloedt, Kooiman Marine Group was responsible for all the engineering and modification of the vessel. The joinery and electrical installation were also designed and supplied by Kooiman Marine Group.

The two hoppers can be loaded and unloaded separately, enabling two different types of sand to be transported. The dredger installation is fitted with a height-adjustable screener so that different sand qualities can be carefully sorted.

The vessel can unload its cargo in three ways, dry, wet and by dumping. The vessel is equipped with a grab discharger installation. Using a hydraulic crane with grab, the cargo can be unloaded via a conveyor belt. This conveyor belt has a reach of around 30 meters outside the vessel. With this installation, the vessel can unload its cargo independently. For wet cargo, e.g. for loading inland hopper barges, the vessel is equipped with a loading spout. The vessel has hatches in the bottom which allow the cargo to be dumped using a jet water system.

The use of two built-in telescopic spud poles means that no mooring buoys are required. In combination with the unloading installation, the vessel can independently unload in very many places.

The old accommodation has been replaced by a brand-new wheelhouse. This new accommodation can house an eight-man crew. The new bridge is equipped with the latest nautical technology and offers an excellent view of the whole vessel.

The combination of the practical knowledge of Group de Cloedt and the shipbuilding knowledge of Kooiman Marine Group has produced a very complete dredger with smart solutions. By commissioning the DC Brugge, Group de Cloedt is responding to the rising demand for sand from the sea and is strengthening its position in the region.