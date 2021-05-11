Marine Link
Sunday, May 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Confirms $764,5M FPSO Hull Order

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 11, 2021

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has through its subsidiary Hyundai Heavy Industries secured a ~$764,5 million order for the construction of an FPSO Hull.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, KSOE said it had secured a KRW 854,7 billion. It said its contract partner was Singapore's Keppel Shipyard and that the delivery was for the South American market.

KSOE said the contract date was May 10, 2021. The date corresponds to Keppel Shipyard's announcement on Monday, which said it had won a contract, together with Hyundai Heavy Industries, to deliver an FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios field.

The FPSO, to be named P-78, will have a processing capacity of 180 thousand barrels of oil per day and 7.2 million cubic meters of gas per day. Keppel said that the value of the total order was $2.3 billion.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI), will provide the 85,000MT hull and the living quarters for 240 persons.

Keppel O&M will build the topside modules weighing 43,000 metric tonnes (MT) at its shipyards in Singapore, China, and Brazil, as well as undertake the integration and commissioning works of the FPSO.

Upon completion, the FPSO will transit to the Buzios field, where Keppel O&M will carry out the final phase of offshore commissioning works.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making

Scania Quad Power for WindServe Odyssey
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News