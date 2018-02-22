Yang Ming Marine Offers Korea-Vietnam-Thailand Service
Taiwan-based ocean shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation announcesdthat it will provide Korea-Vietnam/Thailand service (KVX) as of March 7th, 2018.
