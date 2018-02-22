Marine Link
Thursday, February 22, 2018

Yang Ming Marine Offers Korea-Vietnam-Thailand Service

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 22, 2018

Image: Yang Ming Marine

Image: Yang Ming Marine

 Taiwan-based ocean shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation announcesdthat it will provide Korea-Vietnam/Thailand service (KVX) as of March 7th, 2018. 

 
The calling port rotation of KVX service is: Incheon–Ulsan–Busan–Shekou–Ho Chi Minh–Laem Chabang–Bangkok–Laem Chabang–Ho Chi Minh–Incheon.
 
 
With the new KVX service and the existing CT2 service, YM will provide customers with more convenient and reliable services between Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.
 
Two months ago, Yang Ming announced a new Asia Subcontinent Express service (Loop Code: AS1), which extends Yang Ming’s coverage of direct service to the trade between North China and Pakistan.
 
Yang Ming will continue enhancing our service network, providing customers with more reliable and comprehensive delivery services covering Asian countries, a statement said.
 
