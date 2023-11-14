KOTUG Bolsters Guyana Fleet with Three Offshore Terminal Tugs

KOTUG said Tuesday it had, via its Guyanese subsidiary KOTUG Guyana strengthened its position in Guyana with the arrival of three additional Offshore Terminal Tugs to support ExxonMobil Guyana’s offshore operations.

With the arrival of KOTUG-owned ‘SD Grace’, ‘Seaways 20’ and ‘Seaways 22’, KOTUG will operate a total of five offshore terminal tugs in Guyana.

The vessels predominantly provide support (“tanker lifting operations”) to the large crude oil tankers that are loading crude oil from ExxonMobil's producing FPSOs in the Stabroek field, offshore Guyana before transporting it to various refineries around the world. Other duties include hose-handling, fire-fighting, and oil spill response duties as well as pilot transfer duties in the field.

“We appreciate the long term partnership with ExxonMobil. Our well-trained crews especially deserve credit for operating our vessels in a safe and professional manner,” says Ard-Jan Kooren, CEO and President of KOTUG International.

Worth noting, ExxonMobil said Tuesday it had started production from Payara, its third oilfield development in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Read more here.