Kotug E-Pusher Starts Commercial Service

Kotug will deploy the E-Pusher type M and four barges for zero-emission barging of cocoa beans from CARGILL between the Port of Amsterdam, the largest cocoa import port in the world, and their cacao facilities in Zaandam.

The innovative vessel is equipped with swappable battery energy containers from Shift Clean Energy (Shift).

Cargill will be the first company with this fully electrified industrial setup for inland shipping. With the 100% electric E-Pusher is designed to be modular and scalable, with the type M designed to push barges with up to 4,000 tons of cargo.