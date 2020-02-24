KPI Bridge Oil to Acquire OceanConnect Marine

KPI Bridge Oil announced it has agreed to acquire OceanConnect Marine, creating one of the largest independent marine fuels service and solutions providers in the world

Subject to the receipt of regulatory approval, the two companies will merge to form a new brand and entity, KPI OceanConnect, with a team of 170-strong operating across 15 locations globally.

It is envisaged that KPI OceanConnect will be led by CEO Søren Høll – KPI Bridge Oil’s current CEO - supported by an experienced and diverse management team stemming from both organizations.

Søren Høll, CEO, KPI Bridge Oil, said, “Our people remain our strongest asset and will play an important role in driving our growth strategy and delivering added value for our business partners going forward. All team members will benefit from fresh opportunities, being part of an ambitious new company, and we will continue our strong focus on personal and professional development as well as on providing outstanding career opportunities globally.”