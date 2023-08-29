KPI OceanConnect Appoints Regional Leaders

Marine energy provider KPI OceanConnect has announced a new management structure and key regional appointments to support the delivery of its partnership approach for customers.

The new structure will see the leadership of its trading business divided into regions covering APAC, EMEA, and Americas. New regional leads have been promoted from KPI OceanConnect’s existing management team. Thomas Lee is promoted to Head of APAC, and James Enston to Head of EMEA.

Brian Coyne will continue in his current role as Head of Americas. Likewise, the Global Accounts unit and AuctionConnect will continue as separate business ventures under the leadership of Henrik Zederkof. The regional leads will report to CEO, Anders Grønborg, and each will have full responsibility for KPI OceanConnect’s business activities in their respective regions.

Grønborg said: “With James and Thomas taking leadership of EMEA and APAC we are significantly strengthening our group’s capabilities and focus on key areas of our business. Both have extensive experience, expertise, and leadership skills, which are invaluable in the current market and the transition to a more sustainable shipping industry. The change in management structure will ensure we have the right resources in place at the right level to meet the changing needs of our customers.

“KPI OceanConnect’s focus is firmly on building strong partnerships and adding value to the supply chain for the green transition, and on remaining a leader in our industry’s continued digitalization. The new set up will enhance our partnership approach by bringing more specialised high-level expertise to strategic initiatives aimed at delivering innovative and bespoke decarbonisation solutions.”

Lee has been with the Group for 13 years, starting in the company’s Singapore office as a trader before being promoted to Team Leader. For the past seven years, Lee has led the Global Account programme for the group as Head of Global Accounts in the APAC region.

Lee said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to take on this new challenge and lead the region. With my experience in Global Accounts, I look forward to driving our growth in the premium large client segment and continuing our success as an innovator in the fast-changing marine energy industry. I am excited to be able to further support and advance our company’s strongest assets – our people and our culture.”

Enston has been with the Group for more than 18 years, most recently in the role of Managing Director of the company’s London office since 2014. Enston has a background in fuels marketing with an oil major, and previous experience in shipping operations from the perspective of shipowner and shipbroker.

Enston said: “I am excited about stepping into this new role and being given the opportunity to contribute to the wider development of the KPI OceanConnect organisation. I have had the privilege of being part of the KPI OceanConnect Management Team since 2014, and I am confident that with the people and expertise we have in place we are well placed to consolidate our position in the market and enhance our business in line with the evolving marine fuel market”



