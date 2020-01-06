KR Appoints New Chairman & CEO

The Korean Register (KR) has appointed Hyung-chul Lee as its 24th Chairman & CEO. His term began on December 23, 2019 and runs for three years until December 22, 2022.

Hyung-chul Lee joined KR in 1988 and has until now held the position of Executive Vice President of KR. He was elected as Chairman & CEO at KR’s General Assembly meeting held on December 23.

Over his 30 years with KR, Hyung-chul Lee has held many senior roles, including head of Statutory Service and head of Overseas Business Development Team, he has also run key regional offices, as head of KR’s London branch office and head of KR’s Seoul branch office.

“I am honored to be elected as Chairman & CEO of KR. Next year, the Korean Register will celebrate its 60-year anniversary and I will do my utmost to ensure that KR continues to uphold its commitment to make a unique contribution to the international maritime industry to promote safe shipping and clean environment.”

“Today the industry is facing significant environmental, economic and technological challenges. I look forward to leading KR, as we provide specialist advice and tailored services, and apply the best technology and strong practical solutions to serve our customers and act as a reliable supporter contributing to the success of the wider international maritime industry.”

KR currently classes an international fleet of 3,040 vessels totaling 68 million gross tons.