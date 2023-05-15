KR Awards AIP to HD Hyundai’s Ship Cyber Resilience Technology

Korean Register (KR) has awarded an approval in principle (AIP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for their 'Technical Procedures and Methodology for Implementation of Ship Cyber Resilience (IACS UR E26).'

Ship cyber resilience encompasses measures taken to reduce cyber accidents and mitigate their impact on the operational technology systems essential for the safe navigation of ships. IACS UR E26, introduced in April 2022, establishes unified requirements for cyber resilience in ships and becomes mandatory for vessels contracted for construction from January 2024.

Since September of last year, KR and HD Hyundai have joined forces in a dedicated research and development project aimed at applying and validating the cyber resilience of main systems and related equipment of ships, in anticipation of the adoption of IACS UR E26. HD HHI and HD KSOE designed a cyber resilience network for the main systems of ships and established a response system, underpinned by technical procedures and methodologies based on a cyber risk management framework. KR has verified the feasibility, safety, and suitability of the cyber resilience concept design, resulting in the granting of AIP.