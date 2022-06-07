KR and DSME to Collaborate on Digitalization

Korean Register (KR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), agreeing to work together on increased digitalization and the development smart and autonomous ship technology.

The MOU was signed on May 18 and was attended by representatives from both companies, including the CEOs. KR and DSME will form a joint council and cooperate on smart and autonomous ship technologies and digitalization research.

The key aspects of the joint collaboration include the development of a smart ship service to improve the safety and efficiency of ship navigation, development of Digital Data Exchange technology, development and verification/certification of autonomous navigation technology, joint development of crew training contents, and digital technology for smart yard implementation which will include smart sea trial operations and digital RT.

With ‘digital and eco-friendly’ as a future keyword, KR launched its big data based Integrated Survey Center (KR-ISC) last month as the latest step in its ambition to be a 'leading digital classification society'.

The development of, necessity and demand for smart technology is a crucial global issue regardless of industry boundaries. In line with this trend, the shipbuilding industry is accelerating the construction of smart yards and securing core technologies for the autonomous and safe operation of ships.

DSME will lead the development of smart ship and autonomous operation technologies using research from its own smart ship platform (DS4). By utilizing the digital production center currently operating in the Okpo Shipyard, the company plans to speed up the implementation of smart yards by strengthening workplace safety and increasing operational efficiency.

“To improve the safety and efficiency of ships in a rapidly changing digital environment, we will jointly develop smart services using technologies of the 4th industrial revolution, sharing data between shipyards and classification societies in real time. Through our cooperation and the convergence of technologies, we will improve the productivity and efficiency of business processes while actively responding to environmental regulations,” said LEE Hyungchul, KR Chairman & CEO, adding, “With the collaboration with DSME, we will continue to provide KR's technology and support to solidify the development of autonomous ship technology and certification of the classification society.”

“DSME is committed to its research activities and focused on developing future-oriented smart ship and smart yard technologies. The commercialization of our digital transformation strategy is a key aspect of our competitiveness," said PARK DuSeon, DSME President & CEO, adding, "Our continuous R&D underpins our technical competitiveness, enabling us to preemptively prepare for the autonomous ship market and implement smart workplaces at the same time."