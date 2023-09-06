KR and Partners Sign LCO2 Carrier Design MoU

Korean Register (KR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with K Shipbuilding, Sunbo Industries and Dongsung Finetec to jointly develop a 12,000cbm liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier design during Gastech 2023 in Singapore.

The companies believe that as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies become increasingly important in decarbonization policies, the demand for LCO2 carriers to transport captured CO2 by sea is expected to grow significantly.

K Shipbuilding will lead the development and design optimization of a medium-pressure LCO2 carrier with a design pressure of 19 bar. Sunbo Industries will pioneer the development of a cargo handling system and a fuel supply system. Dongsung Finetec will undertake the development of LCO2 cargo tanks and LNG fuel tanks, and KR will verify the safety and suitability of the ship in accordance with the classification rules and international conventions, ultimately granting Approval in Principle (AiP) of the design.



