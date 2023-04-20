Krewsky Named President of TAI Engineers

S&B announced updates to the management team of TAI Engineers, which include the promotion of Captain William Krewsky, PE (USCG Retired), to President and Krishna (Kris) Karri to Senior Vice President Operations and Chief Engineer. Krewsky succeeds Anil Raj, PE, TAI’s Founder and President, who will remain in an executive advisory role with TAI.

Captain Krewsky, a 38-year marine-industry veteran, most recently served as Vice President of Government Programs for TAI. Prior to joining TAI, he served as Chief Engineer for marine transportation company Hornbeck Offshore where he was responsible for planning and oversight of the company’s higher technology operating and capital acquisition activities, as well as strategic engineering support for all areas of operations.

Captain Krewsky began his career in the military, where he served in the United States Coast Guard for more than 23 years. During his military career, Captain Krewsky led teams and projects covering all aspects of ship operations, maintenance, repair, design, and construction, including the Project Resident Officer for the design and construction of the USCG’s National Security Cutter Program.

Captain Krewsky is a graduate of the USCG Academy and holds master’s degrees in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan. Captain Krewsky currently serves, by appointment from the Secretary of Homeland Security, as a member of the National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee and the American Bureau of Shipping Special Committee on Small Vessels.

As SVP Operations and Chief Engineer, Kris Karri, a 12-year veteran of TAI, will be responsible for technical operations of TAI. Karri was recently awarded The Francis T. Bowles Medal for “Notable Early Career Achievement by a Young Maritime or Ocean Professional” by the National Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers.

“Bill is a proven leader with extensive experience in the markets we serve. Kris is a talented engineer and trusted colleague,” said Jeff Sipes, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of S&B. “We are confident that under their leadership, TAI will continue to deliver on its mission of providing clients with Solutions that Enhance Value well into the future.”