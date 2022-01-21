KSOE & HHI Receive AIP for BV Cyber Managed Prepared Notation

Bureau Veritas (BV) has delivered an approval in principle (AIP) for BV’s ‘Cyber Managed Prepared’ notation to Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (KSOE) for its vessel design.

The maritime industry is growing ever more connected, with the majority of newbuild vessels today being built with integrated digital systems on board. While this increased digitalization enables ship owners and managers to collect data and exchange information with their vessels, it also leaves ships vulnerable to cyber risks, BV said. To help ship owners protect their vessels, Bureau Veritas has developed key rules, guidelines and notations for cyber security and safety. BV said it supports clients in meeting cyber security requirements for design and construction, and ensuring compliance with guidelines for newbuilding vessels, including IACS Recommendation 166. The advantage of undertaking cyber security for newbuilds is that ship owners can begin protecting their vessels from the design phase and continue throughout construction, where shipyards ensure the implementation of cyber security measures on board, BV said.

Won Ho Joo, senior executive vice president and chief technical officer at HHI, said, “Cyber security is one of the most important technologies in the process of moving beyond smart ships to autonomous ships. It is very meaningful that the cyber safety of our ships, which has been built through continuous development, has been verified once again in this collaboration with BV. We look forward to continuing our collaborative research with BV, so we can create more safe ships.”

Christophe Capitant, country chief executive of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Korea, said, “Bureau Veritas is proud to see the successful completion of this AIP with Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. for vessel design with Bureau Veritas’ ‘Cyber Managed Prepared’ notation. We are excited to continue the close cooperation between KSOE, HHI and BV related to the development of key technology for smart and autonomous ships as the future framework of shipping.”

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group is developing various solutions using AI and digital technology based on cyber security technology, and it recently exhibited autonomous navigation solutions at CES 2022 for the first time in the shipbuilding industry.