KVH linkHUB Media Server Receives CREST Cybersecurity Accreditation

KVH Industries has announced that its advanced KVH linkHUB Media Server has received CREST Accreditation from CREST Cybersecurity, a not-for-profit organization that accredits companies with cybersecurity services, in areas such as security systems for confidentiality, incident response, and penetration testing.

The KVH linkHUB Server and Set Top Boxes (STB), which deliver award-winning KVH Link news and entertainment content to commercial seafarers, underwent stringent analysis and penetration testing to validate the physical and network security capabilities of this award-winning crew content solution.

The KVH linkHUB server offers seafarers easy access to entertainment from home such as blockbuster movies, TV series, daily print, daily news and karaoke. Crew members can use laptops, tablets and smartphones to engage in content as they see fit. KVH Link content is delivered to the linkHUB media server using air delivery via VSAT, low earth orbit services such as Starlink and OneWeb, 5G cellular services, or secure drive to reduce the risk of cyber security threats on board from unlicensed content and USB drives.