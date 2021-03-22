KVH Partners with Tile Marine

KVH Industries, Inc. announced that Tile Marine, a marine services company in India and the Middle East, is now a KVH Watch Solution Partner and will offer KVH Watch connectivity to augment its extensive maritime solutions. Tile Marine’s services cover a wide range of electrical, electronic, and mechanical work for shipowners and shipyards including installation, maintenance, and repair of communications equipment, integrated bridge systems, and other critical maritime equipment.

“With KVH Watch connectivity, we will be able to extend our services and add remote monitoring, condition-based monitoring, and assistance for a repair even if there is an incident in the middle of the ocean,” said Pravin Raghavan, managing director of Tile Marine. “Many vessels are looking for this level of service but what has been missing in our opinion was the reliable backbone of connectivity to transfer data from the ship to shore. Our ability to offer these services will be a great comfort to our customers.”

“When you combine dedicated KVH Watch IoT connectivity with Tile Marine’s extensive experience in supporting everything from bridge systems to belowdecks equipment, shipowners and managers will be able to enjoy the most comprehensive remote service experience to date, including remote troubleshooting sessions at deep sea,” says Sven Brooks, senior director of IoT business development for KVH. “Tile Marine’s entire ecosystem will benefit from this ability to do it all remotely.”

The need for dedicated connectivity to transfer real-time data from ship to shore is well known by marine services technicians and IoT analytics experts who find themselves challenged with limited bandwidth if a vessel is equipped with only one communications system. With dedicated IoT connectivity, it becomes possible to monitor performance data, quickly identify specific equipment issues, and support high-speed video troubleshooting while the vessel is at sea, saving time and money when the vessel is in port, KVH said. IoT connectivity can also be a benefit in other maritime situations, including sea trials and regulatory activities. For example, during sea trials, representatives from the major equipment manufacturers are on board for several days; the ability to do a remote troubleshooting session during the sea trial saves time and money, particularly when it eliminates the need to return to port. Regulatory activities such as a government’s need to certify whether vessels are fishing in approved zones can be greatly aided by real-time data. A dedicated IoT connectivity solution is also critically important for reducing cyber risks by keeping the flow of a vessel’s operational technology (OT) data separate from its information technology (IT) data.

KVH Watch is an IoT Connectivity as a Service solution that provides Flow, secure 24/7/365 machine-to-cloud satellite connectivity for remote monitoring of onboard equipment plus the ability to perform on-demand Remote Expert Interventions using video, voice, or text via KVH’s global HTS network. KVH Watch is designed for maritime equipment manufacturers, multicard service providers, and shipyards seeking affordable monthly subscription-based connectivity that L-band and cellular services cannot deliver at deep sea.