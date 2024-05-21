Langh Ship Newbuild Sofia En Route to Europe

Finnish shipping company Langh Ship earlier this month reported that the final vessel in its multipurpose newbuilding series was named during a ceremony in Ningbo, China, and has begun its journey toward Europe through Singapore Strait and around Africa.

The vessel, Sofia, built at the Wuhu Shipyard, is purposely built to carry the stainless steel coils that Outokumpu produces in Finland. The liner service is established between Outokumpu factories in Tornio, Finland and Terneuzen in the Netherlands. There is a good balance of cargo flows, with stainless steel going southbound, and raw materials, often recycled steel scrap, going back to north Finland to the steel mill. There will soon be altogether six vessels from Langh Ship operating in Outokumpu liner service.

The northern parts of the Baltic Sea, where Tornio is situated, are demanding trading areas, and Sofia has been built to Finnish/Swedish 1 A ice class.

The 119.9-meter-long vessel is equipped with dual-fuel Wärtsilä 9L34DF main engine engine. The ship is classed by DNV.

“It is truly inspiring to work as logistics provider for Outokumpu, as both parties share the passion to reduce emissions from shipping and continuously keep looking for more energy efficient transport solutions. Now the latest ongoing project involves carbon capture, where we pilot a solution developed by Langh Tech on one of the vessels that we have in Outokumpu liner service,” said Langh Ship’s Managing Director Laura Langh-Lagerlöf.