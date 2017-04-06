Lankhorst Fibre Mooring Lines for World’s Largest Fish Farm

Lankhorst Euronete SA is supplying fibre mooring ropes to Global Maritime Consultancy & Engineering for construction of the world’s largest fish farm near the island of Froya, offshore Norway. The new concept fish farm is a pilot facility developed by Ocean Farming, a subsidiary of the SalMar Group.

The aquaculture facility comprises a slack anchored, semi-submersible structure, permanently moored at a water depth of 300m by eight 130m polyester mooring lines. Each mooring line is made up of an anchor and two lengths of rope, joined by a H-link. Fibre rope is ideal for this kind of application where the mooring allows for some movement of the semi-submersible in line with offshore conditions and tidal changes. Tension on the mooring lines is monitored with load cells.

The fish farm is equipped with one moveable and two fixed bulkheads allowing it to be divided into three separate compartments, enabling different fish related operations to be performed. The installation is planned to be fully automated to eliminate heavy manual operations.

The fish farm mooring lines are being manufactured at Lankhorst Ropes Offshore’s state-of-the-art, fibre rope facility at Viana de Castello in Portugal. Lankhorst Ropes Offshore is a world leading supplier for fibre rope mooring lines used in oil and gas, deepwater mooring applications around the world.