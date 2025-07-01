Lankhorst Supplies High-Capacity Slings for Allseas’ Jacket Lifting System

Lankhorst Ropes has supplied high capacity, ultra-heavy lift slings to Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit for the transportation and lowering of a 7,300 tonne jacket for a converter platform for the German offshore project BorWin 5.

The Lankhorst Gama 98 slings held the jacket in position above the stern of the Pioneering Spirit for the 2-day journey to the installation site.

Lankhorst heavy lift slings form part of the Pioneering Spirit’s Jacket Lifting System for platform installation and decommissioning projects.

The eight 25 m endless slings use a Gama98 Ultra Heavy Lift rope construction. The Pioneering Spirit’s jacket lift system features six blocks to guide the slings, each block is equipped with two endless sling constructions.

Ahead of the BorWin 5 project, the slings were proof loaded according to DNV-ST-N001.

After the BorWin 5 offshore wind energy project, the Lankhorst slings will be used by the Pioneering Spirit for future installation and decommissioning projects, each having a different load profile during lifting and subsequent transportation.

The slings will used to lift and transport jackets.

“Today we have a proven fatigue performance model for the assessment of a sling's lifetime together with the development of safe and reliable engineered lifting plans. Lankhorst’s ability to manufacture slings to a consistent and repeatable length accuracy has been fundamental to establishing confidence in our fatigue performance modelling,” said Marcel van der Molen, sales director, Lankhorst Ropes.