Largest Italy-built Cruise Ship Delivered

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has said it has delivered the MSC Seashore - the largest cruise ship to be built in Italy - to the cruise division of MSC Group

Also, Fincantieri said Monday that MSC Seashore's sister ship MSC Seascape was under construction at the Monfalcone shipyard. MSC Seascape is expected to enter service in the winter of 2022.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said the construction of MSC Seashore is an investment that generates an impact on the Italian economy of almost 5 billion euros and the employment of up to 4,300 workers over the last two years.

"The delivery of this new flagship, particularly in this period, represents a decisive sign of reasoned optimism, which confirms our Group’s confidence both in the future of the cruise sector, and in the capacity of Italian manufacturing and industry. Overall, our investment plan in Italy with Fincantieri - in addition to the three ships already built, including MSC Seashore - currently envisages the construction of another five ships, able of generating an additional economic benefit for the country of over 13 billion euros," he said.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, said MSC Seashore was the fourth cruise ship that we have delivered in Italy "during this still extremely demanding year."

"This is why I consider this ship not only the best symbol of recovery for the whole cruise sector, but also of the capability of the Group to leverage its competencies and soundness to fully preserve our workload," he said.

Emissions minimized

According to the companies, MSC Seashore features the latest-generation environmental technologies and equipment that will minimize their impact.

This includes hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) and selective catalytic reduction systems (SCR), achieving a 98% reduction of sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions and reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90%. The wastewater treatment system has been designed in line with the International Maritime Organization’s MEPC 227(64) Resolution and achieves purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities ashore.

MSC Seashore has received two additional class notations from the classification society RINA. The first is the Sustainable Ship notation as the vessel features some of the most advanced environmental technologies currently available. This is a goal-based notation assignable to ships that demonstrate they meet sustainability-related requirements, reflecting the strategic sustainability goals adopted by the UN.

The second is the Biosafe Ship notation for infection risk mitigation, achieved also by MSC Grandiosa, is a goal-based and voluntary notation that certifies that the ship is equipped with systems, components and has a layout and operational procedures that reduce infection risk.

13,000 sqm of outdoor space

The ship offers 13,000 sqm of outdoor space, with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools, and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing as well as different vantage points around the ship to take in the sea views, Fincantieri said .

MSC Seashore will begin its inaugural season in the Mediterranean offering the popular ‘Six Pearls’ itinerary calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples, for visits also to Pompeii, and Messina in Sicily; Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain, and Marseille, France.

On October 31, the ship will depart Genoa for an 18-night cruise as the ship repositions to North America. From November 20, the ship will then offer 7-night cruises in the Caribbean calling San Juan in Puerto Rico, Charlotte Amalie in St Thomas, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and then Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas – MSC Cruises’ new private island.

MSC Seashore Specs: