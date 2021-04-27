Latest ShadowCat Wayfinder Delivered

The second vessel in the ShadowCat range, Wayfinder, has been delivered, naval architect Incat Crowther and yacht services fir YCTS Ltd announced. Wayfinder builds on the capability of Hodor, delivered in 2019.

Wayfinder has a 68-meter length, 14-meter beam and a draft of 2.4 meters which permits close coastline navigation. Features include a fully certified helipad and helicopter hangar, with accommodation and storage over four decks. Wayfinder's carrying capacity includes a helicopter, five large tenders, jet skis and more. In addition to an 18-crew member capacity, it also serves as accommodation for up to 14 extra crew and service personnel.

ShadowCat Wayfinder was designed by Incat Crowther and YCTS Ltd, with construction by Astilleros Armón at their Burela shipyard in Spain.

(Photo: Incat Crowther)

“Custom-designed to exceed exacting standards in every way, Wayfinder leads the industry in terms of capacity, capability, safety and performance,” said Robert Smith, Director of YCTS Ltd. “Additionally, this latest ShadowCat was delivered on time in a challenging supply chain and economy. We are proud to deliver this incredible vessel and to continue raising the bar for bespoke shadow vessel concepts and designs across our industry.”

Dan Mace, technical manager of Incat Crowther, said, “This latest highly capable vessel features an innovative catamaran hull that offers 60 percent more deck space and 40% more volume capacity, allowing ultimate flexibility and operational efficiency.”

Of Wayfinder’s efficient and stable hull, Mace said, “The high speed and low fuel consumption are impressive. The design offers a stable platform for the safe transfer of guests from helicopter, via tenders. The hull provides a 70% increase in stability for loading and off-loading its equipment and tenders.”

Wayfinder’s hulls are occupied by a multitude of service spaces including waste management and treatment, tech stores, laundry, workshops and stores.

In a unique design for modern support vessels, this model will meet or exceed IMO Tier III emissions guidelines and has innovative green technology to reduce its impact on the environment by providing a zero discharge operational capability. An onboard treatment plant cleans all wastewater discharged to a drinkable quality, wet and dry waste is also fully treated onboard to allow the vessel to operate with a zero discharge policy, to meet a “leave no trace” philosophy.

Wayfinder is the latest example of the ShadowCat range, demonstrating flexibility and capability.