Thursday, October 26, 2017

Ferus Smit Launches Bulk Carrier for Erik Thun

October 26, 2017

Ferus Smit launched Snow Crystal for owner Erik Thun AB (© Simon Marrink / Ferus Smit)

Shipbuilder Ferus Smit said it has launched newbuild bulk carrier Snow Crystal on October 21 at its shipyard in Westerbroek, Netherlands.

Snow Crystal (Ferus Smit newbuild 445) is the first ship in a series of two for Swedish ship owner Erik Thun AB. Designed for specific trades in the Baltic region, the vessels are “mini bulkers” with two cargo holds and ice class 1A, the builder said. The breadth of the ships is limited to 13.35 meters, in order to fit into the locks of the Trollhattan Canal – which will only be applicable for Snow Crystal.

Newbuild 446 will follow Snow Crystal as a full sister ship, although she will be lengthened by 15.6 meters. Together, the new vessels will replace vessels Snowstar and Icestar, built for the same owner at the Ferus Smit yard approximately 20 years ago.

The new vessels are characterized by their extremely high deadweight of 5,680 and 6,550 tons, respectively.

Their propulsion installations consist of a 1,950 kW Wartsila main engine running on MDO fuel, and driving a nozzled controllable pitch propeller.

Accommodations are suited for a crew of eight.

