ClassNK Launches EU MRV Support Service

ClassNK subsidiary ClassNK Consulting Service Co., Ltd. said it has launched a support service for setting up an emissions monitoring plan (MP) in compliance with the EU monitoring, reporting and verification of CO2 (MRV) regulation.

This regulation lays down rules for developing MP and submitting the emissions report for ships above 5,000 gross tonnage, arriving at, departing from or sailing within ports under the jurisdiction of an EU member state, regardless of the ship’s flag.

An MP should stipulate the recording of a ship’s operation data collection method and management procedure in line with the ships’s current condition and a ship owner or an operator is to prepare and submit the MP to a verifier for each of their ships by August 31, 2017.

As part of its support service for setting up an MP for EU MRV, ClassNK Consulting Service said it will provide a standard form, guidance and necessary advice to set up an MP for the purpose of supporting customers to obtain verification and facilitate a smooth implementation.