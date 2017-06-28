Marine Link
MTI Launches Its First Push Boat

June 28, 2017

  • Capt Cooper (Photo: MTI)
  • MTI CEO, Rusty Corbin, and his granddaughter Talyn Savage christen Capt Cooper (Photo: MTI)
  • Capt Cooper is the first self-powered vessel built by MTI (Photo: MTI)
Metal Trades, Inc. (MTI) has launched a newly built shallow-draft push boat for Bald Head Island Limited, LLC. (BHI). The new vessel, Capt Cooper, was christened during a June 27 ceremony at the builder’s Yonges Island, S.C. facility.

 
As the first self-powered vessel built by MTI, Capt Cooper signals an expansion of MTI’s service offering to include new vessel construction. The 55-year-old company has been active in heavy metal fabrication, barge building and vessel repair for government and commercial customers.
 
Capt Cooper is 50’ x 24’ x 8’ with a 5.5’ draft, designed by naval architecture firm CT Marine and constructed to ABS specifications. 
 
The vessel is powered by two main propulsion engine/gearsets configured for port/STBD twin screw application. The engines are John Deere 6136 AFM keel cooled marine diesel engines with a 425 HP at 1,900 RPM M-2 Rating Tier 3. The gears are ZF W350 electric shift 3.968:1 ratio marine gears. The vessel’s steering consists of four main rudders and four flanking rudders for maneuverability. On deck, Capt Cooper is equipped with two Patterson wire winches.
 
Upon entering into service in July 2017, Capt Cooper will push a barge that services Bald Head Island, a residential and vacation island in North Carolina.
