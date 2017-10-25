UK Launches Free Online Course for Maritime Law

The UK Chamber of Shipping and its partners Addleshaw Goddard and the Law Society of Scotland have launched a free online introductory course in maritime law.

The course, titled ‘Maritime Law: an Introduction to Shipping Transactions’, launches on Monday 30th October and will outline the unseen legal and transactional structures behind the shipping industry.

The course is open to anyone looking to develop their understanding of maritime law or who has an interest in shipping and maritime trade.

Students will investigate how merchant vessels are bought, sold and securitised – and how international conventions regulate ships wherever they are registered.

This will comprise learning about the process of vessel acquisition and financing from the various perspectives of a buyer, a seller, a ship-builder and a bank.

The course will also explore the concept of flags of convenience and the modern practice of ship registration.

“The UK is the world’s leading centre for maritime law, not least because of its deep commitment to education and training. We know that the shipping industry is truly global, with a complex structure of laws, regulations and traditions that have evolved over centuries. That’s why we have been working closely with our friends at the Law Society of Scotland and Addleshaw Goddard to demystify the industry, and explain it to a broad audience,” says Guy Platten, CEO of the UK Chamber.

The course itself, which is hosted by the online FutureLearn platform, is designed to be taken for three hours per week over a four-week period, but is available in its entirety and so can be digested more quickly if students desire.

“Because shipping law is not widely taught at an undergraduate level in Scotland, we saw the opportunity for an introductory-level approach aimed at both solicitors and the general public,” says Ed Watt, partner for Addleshaw Goddard.

“The response so far has been very enthusiastic, which suggests the idea was a good one. Because our transactional expertise is an international practice, it really is capable of reaching a global audience,” he continues.