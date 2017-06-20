Mintra Launches OSC HR as a Cloud Service

Already with a solid foothold within the Norwegian maritime sector, OCS HR has now been launched by Mintra Group as a cloud-based service (SaaS – Software as a Service). This means new advantages for customers and makes the software solution immediately available internationally to other key sectors. Mintra said it hopes this has particular relevance for the oil and gas sector, where OCS HR is already used by many companies.

“Efficiency, productivity and maximizing savings are widely regarded as priority for the oil and gas and maritime sectors, particularly during this turbulent time. As a key service provider for these industries, Mintra Group offer solutions enabling our customers to cut costs, improve productivity and increase value offered to their own customers,” said VP Sales and Marketing in Mintra Group, Geir Kalleberg.

“By giving Mintra’s customers the opportunity to use OCS HR as a cloud service, we answer the industry’s increasing demand for this efficiency and help them achieve best value in their operation. Our customers are looking for, now more than ever, standardized solutions which are easily adaptable and implementable,” Kalleberg said.

For several years, Mintra Group has provided the cloud-based e-learning solution Trainingportal to clients in the oil and gas sector. By acquiring software company OCS HR in 2016, Mintra Group became a complete provider of HR, payroll and training. This accumulated experience within maritime and oil and gas has been used in developing OCS HR as a cloud service.

The solution is offered in cooperation with global actors like Amazon and Rackspace.

Automates complex HR processes

OCS HR enables the customers to efficiently automate complex HR processes, for instance salaries for different countries´ tax regime, competency management and crew rotation. In other words, it saves our clients time and money.

“By using OCS HR as a cloud service, you will also reap benefits like easier maintenance, immediate access, guaranteed uptime and – very importantly – increased cost efficiency by paying per user per month,” Kalleberg said.

“Cloud applications are available to all employees who have access to real-time data from various platforms and vessels regardless of location. This enables cooperation between colleagues across time zones and locations, reducing market response time, improving staff development and the service provided to their customers.”

Mintra Group said it sees an increased demand for cloud services following new regulations for protection of privacy (GDPR), the need for flexible and scalable solutions following industry mergers, as well as the streamlining of enterprises around their core business.

International expansion

According to Mintra Group, one of its objectives in acquiring OSC HR in 2016 was the ability to offer its customers a complete HR and training portfolio. The main bulk of Mintra Group’s market has previously been the Norwegian and U.K. continental shelf in the North Sea . But last year, the company opened offices in both Dubai and Singapore to focus on reaching new global markets.

“OSC HR already has many global customers,” Kalleberg said. “By offering the software solution as a cloud service, we make it even easier to use – regardless of location. This strengthens our international expansion.”

OCS HR as a cloud service is now launched and will be ready for customers in August.