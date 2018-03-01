WFS Launches Bunker Services in Port Manatee

World Fuel Services (WFS) said it will supply fuel oil and marine diesel from a new physical marine fuel supply location in Port Manatee in Tampa, Fla.

WFS said it will have two dual capacity tug and barge units to service the area and has also partnered with Vane Brothers.

“World Fuel Services continue to invest in selective physical supply locations. When selecting locations for WFS we carry out an intense risk assessment ensuring we are able to deliver the highest standards of service,” said Joe Gowen, SVP Global Marine Supply

Gowen added, “Valued relationships and collaboration are key, and we will continue to invest where we can work with port authorities, first class barge companies and our customers.”