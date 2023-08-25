Lauritzen Adds Three Secondhand Bulk Carriers

Lauritzen Bulkers announced it has taken full ownership of three additional secondhand bulk carrier vessels in the month of August.

The three geared capesizes were built between 2015 and 2017.

Asian Bulker is a handysize built in 2017 with a summer DWT of 36,169 mt, taken over by Lauritzen Bulkers on August 14.

Australian Bulker is a handysize also built in 2017 with a summer DWT of 36,184 mt, taken over by Lauritzen Bulkers on August 16.

Iceland Bulker (previously Glorious Mahuta) is another handysize vessel with a summer DWT of 37,775 mt and was taken over on August 24.