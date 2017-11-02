Hafnia Tankers in Sale and Leaseback Deal
Hafnia Tankers has successfully completed its first sale and leaseback in the Japanese market through the sale and leaseback of its 2010 built LR1 tanker, MT Hafnia Africa.
