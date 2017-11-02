Hafnia Tankers in Sale and Leaseback Deal

Hafnia Tankers has successfully completed its first sale and leaseback in the Japanese market through the sale and leaseback of its 2010 built LR1 tanker, MT Hafnia Africa.

The Vessel has been sold to a large Japanese private ship owning company with an 8-year bareboat charter back with annual purchase options from year four onwards. The Company has an option to extend the lease to 12 years.

The Transaction entailed a sale of the Vessel at market value and a fully levered lease arrangement which gives rise to a positive liquidity effect of approx. $8.5 million and further adds to the already strong cash position.

The profile of the lease arrangement allows the Company to abide by its strict policy of maintaining a low cash-breakeven. The Transaction has been consummated and the Vessel has been delivered to the Lessor.

Fearnley Securities AS acted as sole financial advisor to the Company for the Transaction.