Hafnia Tankers Inks Fresh Sale and Leaseback Deal

Denmark-based shipping company Hafnia Tankers has successfully completed a sale and leaseback in the Japanese market through the sale and leaseback of its 2010 built LR1 tanker, MT Hafnia Australia.

The Vessel has been sold to a Japanese private ship owning company (the Lessor) with a 12-year bareboat charter back with annual purchase options from year four onwards.

The Transaction entailed a sale of the 74,539 dwt ship at market value and a fully levered lease arrangement which gives rise to a positive liquidity effect of approx. $8.7 million and further adds to the already strong cash position.

The profile of the lease arrangement allows the Company to abide by its strict policy of maintaining a low cash-breakeven. The Transaction has been consummated and the Vessel has been delivered to the Lessor.

Fearnley Securities AS acted as sole financial advisor to the Company for the Transaction.