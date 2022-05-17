L3Harris Selected for US Navy Submarine Tender Design Study

L3Harris Technologies announced it is one of three companies selected to provide Preliminary Designs for the next generation submarine tender, a support vessel that will provide expeditionary maintenance and repairs for U.S. Navy submarines.

New York-listed L3Harris said it will support the development of the AS(X) ship specifications, interface specifications, ship cost estimates and construction schedules under the base AS(X) Concept Refinement and Preliminary Design contract. The nine-month Concept Refinement and Preliminary Design study includes options for an additional nine-month Concept Refinement and Preliminary Design update and an overarching 36-month period for special studies.

L3Harris’ Herndon, Virgina, facility will perform the program management and engineering design tasks and is partnered with Philly Shipyard Inc. and VARD Inc. for design development.

The AS(X) will be capable of providing support and maintenance for up to four submarines, replacing the U.S. Navy’s two aging tenders, the USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), commissioned in 1979. The current tenders provide intermediate-level maintenance and repairs, hotel services and logistics support at sea to nuclear-powered guided missile (SSGNs) and attack submarines (SSNs) deployed in the 5th and 7th fleets areas of responsibility.

“We are excited to participate in the design study for the AS(X) submarine tender,” said Rosemary Chapdelaine, President, Maritime, L3Harris. “In the coming months, we will work closely with our customer and industry partners to bring innovative solutions to advance the technology that will inform and define the future capabilities on this new class of ships.”