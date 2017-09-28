Marine Link
Thursday, September 28, 2017

Liability Treaties at Pacific Islands

September 28, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 An International Maritime Organization (IMO)/Pacific Community (SPC) workshop in Fiji is supporting Pacific Island countries (Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu) to implement treaties dealing with liability and compensation. 

 
The workshop, taking place in Suva (26-29 September), is providing a comprehensive overview of the IMO liability regime, including treaties covering wreck removal, salvage, carriage of hazardous and noxious substances, passengers, CLC, Fund, Bunkers Convention and limitation of liability.
 
The history of the treaties’ development, their principles and practical implications are all being covered, with a view to supporting officials to implement relevant obligations in national legislation.
 
The workshop is being run by IMO’s Jan de Boer in collaboration with the IOPC Funds Secretariat and the International Group of P&I Clubs.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News